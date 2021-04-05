The GoPro Hero 8 Black is down to AU$299 in this eBay Tuesday sale

Aussies might be easing themselves back into the working week, but eBay’s weekly deals event is showing no signs of slowing down, with a slew of deep discounts landing on the online marketplace today (April 6).

In today’s eBay Tuesdays, the site will be serving up the GoPro Hero 8 Black action camera for AU$299, which will see you save a huge AU$230 off its usual retail price of AU$529. There’ll only be 500 units available in total, with 250 units dropping today at 10am and 4pm AEST respectively.

As with all eBay Tuesdays deals, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member to be eligible for the offer. First time subscribers are also able to sign up for a free 30-day trial of eBay Plus to score today’s deals.

There’s more on offer too, and if you’re lucky enough to be the proud owner of a PS5, then listen up. The PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available for the incredibly low price of AU$39, a fair whack cheaper than its launch price of AU$94.95.

It’s a killer deal, considering the lowest price we’ve seen previously is AU$75. The game delivers incredibly detailed visuals and lightning quick load times, all thanks to the PS5 injecting a solid performance boost. You’ll need to be an eBay Plus subscriber to score one of the 500 units available, which will drop in batches of 250 units at 10am and 4pm AEST.

If action cameras or gaming aren’t your thing, eBay is also offering up one final deal that anyone can enjoy. Plus members will be able to pick up a SodaStream for a tiny AU$19. This sparkling water maker has an RRP of AU$119, so you could get a massive 84% off by nabbing this deal.

There’ll be fewer available with just 430 units in total, but head to the eBay Tuesdays home page at 10am or 4pm AEST to be in with a chance to snap up a SodaStream.