Toshiba launches new budget internet TV range

Toshiba has unveiled its 2011 entry level LED TVs, launching five new series of value LED connected TVs from a 19-inch bedroom friendly model through to a 42-inch home cinema beast for the lounge.

Tosh includes a Freeview ready digital tuner as standard across the range, while the company's Active Vision picture processing technology ensures a quality picture – in terms of detail, colour, contrast and motion.

Thinner, happier, more brighter

Each of Toshiba's new affordable TV range features LED backlighting technology and "thinner more streamlined" designs, in keeping with trends in the industry at large.

"A variety of connectivity features are included across the range, giving users flexibility over the way they access and enjoy entertainment content," reads Toshiba's launch release.

"Multiple HDMI inputs are included on all models, allowing connection to devices such as Blu-ray and DVD players, gaming consoles and subscription TV boxes. All models also include at least one USB port that allows users to playback music, video and images stored on a USB stick directly on their TV."

Toshiba's new REGZA RL series has been "designed for those who want outstanding technology and performance at a realistic price," featuring full HD 1080p quality, along with apps such as YouTube, BBC iPlayer and Flickr.

The Regza RL series also features Toshiba's Resolution+ upscaling tech to bump up non-1080p content into sharper, clearer images and Toshiba's AutoView which ensures the screen's brightness is always set to the optimum level.

The Regza RL series will be available in 81.3cm (32''), 94.0cm (37'') and 106.6cm (42'') screen sizes.

Elsewhere, Toshiba's new Regza DB series is the company's first ever LED TV range to feature a built-in Blu-ray player, while the new Regza DL series offers "a quality, budget conscious alternative for users looking for an all-in-one entertainment hub for any room in the home" packing in an integrated DVD player.

The Regza DL Series will be available in 48.3cm (19''), 55.9cm (22'') 66.0cm (26'') and 81.3cm (32'') screen sizes.

Finally, Toshiba's latest budget-range Regza HL and EL series offers consumers the "ideal opportunity to economically access the world of full high definition 1080p image quality."

Final pricing and release dates are to follow.