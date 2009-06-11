Sky News HD coming in spring 2010

Sky News HD will launch in spring 2010, with the rolling news channel the latest of the Sky channels to take the leap to the high-definition broadcasts.

Sky is one of the driving forces behind the take-up of HD in the UK, with the likes of the broadcaster's sports channels already broadcast in high definition.

Sky News will be the first news channel in the UK to take the leap to HD, with the company having to make key investments to make the upgrade.

Busy bureaux

The main change will be the upgrade of the studios in Osterley, but Sky will also carry out work 'in some of Sky News' busiest bureaux in the UK and overseas to support HD production'.

"Sky News HD marks another landmark for a news organisation, now in its 21st year of broadcasting," said Head of Sky News, John Ryley.

"It's an investment in the future of news, for the audiences of today and tomorrow. It is a vision that clearly defines Sky's strengths, passion and restless pursuit to be first and to be the best.

"As well as enhanced studio presentation and compelling on-air graphics, news is also about the drama of human emotion: from keynote speeches and police news conferences to picket lines and joyful crowds at ceremonial events, HD is an opportunity to bring our viewers much closer to events, building on one of Sky News' existing strengths, and we're delighted that we can now announce we will be working towards launching this exciting new service next year."