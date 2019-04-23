Sony's 2019 Master Series TVs get price tags – and 8K is going to cost you

With the TV-selling competition having more or less shown its hand, it's only now we're getting the pricing for the 2019 Sony TV range. If you're on the market for an 8K TV, brace yourself, they don't come cheaply.

Top of the range is the ginormous 98-inch Master Series Z9G, arriving this June. Boasting not only a stupendous size but also an 8K resolution, it's going to set you back a huge $70,000. We're still waiting on global pricing for Sony's range, but that's roughly £54,000, or AU$98,380.

In its defense, the Z9G is still cheaper than the $100,000 Samsung Q900. But unless you're a Hollywood A-lister or a member of a royal family, it's probably going to be out of reach.

8K, no way? Okay, 4K

Considering there's hardly any 8K content out there, a 4K TV purchase might make more sense anyway, and Sony's selection for 2019 is far easier on the wallet.

Sony's A9G OLED series starts at $3,500 for the 55-inch version, jumping to $8,000 for the 77-incher, and pack in many of the under-the-panel improvements the 8K TV boasts. Launching in May, that includes an IMAX-enhanced viewing mode and a Netflix Calibrated picture option, as well as AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration.

If you're not fussed with getting the fancier Picture Processor X1 Ultimate chip, the A8G line, with its 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme chip, starts at $2,500 for the 55-inch model and goes up to $3,500 at 65-inches. It's got a couple of smart tech tricks, including Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio, which turns the display itself into the speaker to offset the lack of other physical space for TV components.

OLED may be the dream, but if you're happy with an LCD set, Sony's LED-lit 4K models can still impress.

Starting at $1,400 for the 55-inch version and jumping to $5,000 for an 85-inch set, you've the X950G, landing in late April. That range makes use of the X1 Ultimate chip, but that 85-inch size can be found at an even more affordable price with the X850G. It's packing the less-advanced 4K HDR Processor X1, dropping the likes of IMAX Enhanced to hit a $3,500 price point.