Samsung reveals US OLED TV prices, and surprise, surprise, it undercuts LG's prices

Samsung reveals pricing for its 2025 OLED TV lineup

Prices are cheaper than LG's 2025 OLEDs

It also reveals prices for its Frame Pro TV and Samsung HW-QS700F soundbar

Samsung has revealed the US pricing for its 2025 OLED TV range and, surprisingly, they're cheaper than LG's OLEDs.

Samsung's OLED TV range consists of the flagship Samsung S95F (successor to one of 2024's best TVs, the Samsung S95D), the mid-range Samsung S90F and the entry-level Samsung S85F. Pricing for the range is as follows:

Samsung S95F

Samsung S95F 55-inch: $2,299

Samsung S95F 65-inch: $3,299

Samsung S95F 77-inch: $4,499

Samsung S90F

Samsung S90F 42-inch: $1,299

Samsung S90F 48-inch: $1,499

Samsung S90F 55-inch: $1,799

Samsung S90F 65-inch: $2,499

Samsung S90F 77-inch: $3,499

Samsung S90F 83-inch: $5,399

Samsung S85F

Samsung S85F 55-inch: $1,499

Samsung S95F 65-inch: $1,999

Samsung S85F 77-inch: $2,999

Samsung S85F 83-inch: $4,499

Comparing the prices to the pricing for LG's 2025 OLED TV range shows that the Samsung S95F is cheaper than the rival LG G5 by roughly $1-200 across 55 and 65-inch models, and the Samsung S90F is $1-200 cheaper than the LG C5 across all models from 42-77 inches (83-inch is the same for both). LG has yet to reveal pricing for the LG B5, but it'll be interesting to see if it's the same as the Samsung S85F or if Samsung's set is also cheaper.

Pricing for the largest Samsung S95F, the 83-inch model, which is believed to use LG's Primary Tandem RGB OLED 'four-stack' panel', wasn't included in the initial announcement, but if it's mirroring the LG G5, it will cost roughly $6,499.

All models are now available to order through Samsung's website:

Samsung didn't just reveal pricing for its OLEDs but also for its 2025 The Frame Pro and The Frame TVs. Those prices are as follows:

The Samsung Frame Pro (Image credit: Future)

Samsung The Frame Pro

Samsung The Frame Pro 65-inch: $2,199

Samsung The Frame Pro 77-inch: $3,199

Samsung The Frame Pro 83-inch: $4,299

Samsung The Frame

Samsung The Frame 43-inch: $899

Samsung The Frame 50-inch: $1,099

Samsung The Frame 55-inch: $1,299

Samsung The Frame 65-inch: $1,799

Samsung's The Frame Pro marks the first time that the lifestyle TV series has incorporated a mini-LED backlight. It also uses Samsung's new Wireless One Connect Box, an external box that connects devices and wirelessly transmits signals to The Frame Pro TVs.

Samsung also revealed pricing for its latest soundbar, the QS700F, which is a 3.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos model that can be positioned for either wall or stand-mount placement. The QS700F will cost $699.99 at launch.

One thing worth noting is that these prices are likely to have been decided before the new US tariffs were announced. Although, as reported by Reuters, Samsung says it won't be affected by tariffs as its US TVs are made in Mexico, the tariffs are a developing situation that could have an affect on the final prices.

Good pricing news, but a shadow still looms

Just what OLED panel type will the Samsung S90F (pictured) use? (Image credit: Future)

There's no denying that LG has set the OLED TV bar high for 2025. In our LG C5 review, we gave it five-out-of-five stars thanks to its all-around versatility and performance. Also, from what we've seen of the LG G5, its fullscreen brightness boost over its predecessor could be a gamechanger.

So naturally, Samsung needed to answer in some way. By undercutting LG's prices, it has directly laid a challenge and given viewers another OLED TV choice. Even more surprising is that Samsung's 2025 OLEDs are cheaper than their 2024 predecessors!

We haven't fully tested Samsung's OLED TVs just yet, but from what we've seen, it's set to be an impressive lineup. The Samsung S95F's new OLED Glare Free 2.0 tech solves the black crush issues that the Samsung S95D suffered from and its 83-inch model combines this with mind-blowing brightness thanks LG's four-stack panel. The Samsung S95F already has the potential to be one of the best OLED TVs of 2025.

The Samsung S95F is shaping up to be one of 2025's most impressive TVs from our brief hands-on testing. (Image credit: Future)

There is an elephant in the room, however: the display panels used in the Samsung S90F series OLED TVs. Last year, the Samsung S90D was subject to a panel lottery where it wasn't clear if users were getting a QD-OLED or W-OLED panel (in 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes, at least). The same appears to have happened again for 2025, with rumours circulating that only the 65-inch S90F will use a QD-OLED panel.

Given this, the pricing story looks a little different, as the S90F doesn't have quite the same value, despite being cheaper. It's worth noting that the rival C5 does have an OLED EX panel so if the S90F features the same, it does take the sting out of a bit. Still, it's frustrating that Samsung won't confirm which panels are used for the S90F series.

It's interesting to see Samsung directly undercutting its main rival on prices. If anything, this could encourage LG to drop its prices in an attempt to win over customers. Either way, it's great news for TV buyers.