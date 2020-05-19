Score Xbox All Access for just AU$22 a month with this Telstra Click Frenzy deal

The Click Frenzy online sale bonanza is back, and Australia’s top telco is offering an unbeatable deal on Microsoft's Xbox All Access service to help keep you entertained at home for many months to come.

Telstra is treating its existing customers to a discounted subscription to Xbox All Access, which includes an Xbox One S, plus a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold for just AU$22 a month – that’s a saving of AU$120 if you stick with the service.

All up, you’ll pay a minimum cost of AU$528, and will get to keep the console after the 24-month period. To put that into perspective, an Xbox One S usually costs around AU$379, and an Xbox Live Gold subscription on its own will usually set you back AU$160 over two years, which already totals AU$539.

With this killer deal, you’ll get all that plus a digital download of Forza Horizon 4: Lego Speed Champions and a continually updated library thanks to an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s rotating roster of full, premium Xbox games. There’s always access to over 100 games, and usually there’s great titles available, including big names such as Red Dead Redemption 2.

While these titles are available to play for a limited time, as they come and go from Microsoft’s library, it’s a great way to play a range of games with little upfront cost. Even better, most of Microsoft’s in-house releases are available to play on Xbox Game Pass as soon as they’re released.

If you want to play online with your mates, Xbox Live Gold is the service you need for online gaming. It also includes a few free games each month, which you can keep forever if you claim them during the time they’re available.