Samsung's swanky Serif QLED TVs are available in Australia from today

Aimed squarely at customers with interior design at the forefront of their buying decisions, Samsung's stylish new Serif QLED TV family has officially launched in Australia – and at surprisingly affordable price points for QLED sets, we might add.

Available in 43-inch and 55-inch models, Samsung's Serif TVs are designed with aesthetics and decor in mind, and were developed in collaboration with Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, two esteemed French industrial engineers whose work is admired around the globe.

(Image credit: Samsung)

As you can see, Samsung's Serif televisions sport a unique, outward-curving frame with an L-shaped profile, and have a distinctly space-age appearance.

Included with each Serif QLED set is a four-legged metal frame which allows them to literally stand out. Alternatively, they can also be placed on traditional TV stands and cabinets, but where's the fun in that?

(Image credit: Samsung)

More than just a pretty frame

Apart from looking especially slick, Samsung's Serif TVs boast many of the benefits than can be found in the South Korean company's other QLED televisions, such as Ambient Mode (which includes two exclusive Bouroullec created designs in 'Fabric' and 'Leaf'), SmartThings compatibility, HDR10+ support and the ability to display over a billion colours.

Additionally, Near Field Communication (NFC) has also been brought into the mix, allowing users to wirelessly connect to a set and play music through it by simply resting a compatible Android smartphone on the TV.

Available today from the Samsung website and select Harvey Norman and Good Guys locations, the Serif QLED TVs are priced at AU$2,399 for the 55-inch model and AU$1,599 for the 43-inch model.