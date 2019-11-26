Samsung’s 5G-equipped Galaxy A90 has landed Down Under

Available in Australia starting today, Samsung's Galaxy A90 5G joins the South Korean electronics giant's premium Galaxy S10 5G and Note 10 Plus 5G handsets in bringing next-generation download speeds to Aussie users – and at a far more affordable price point, at that.

Part of Samsung's mid-range A-series of smartphones, the Galaxy A90 5G nevertheless manages to boast the same Snapdragon 855 processor that powers US versions of the company's top tier S10 and Note 10 ranges.

Spec-tacular

The Galaxy A90 5G also comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400) Super AMOLED 'Infinity U' display with in-screen fingerprint scanner, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (with microSD expansion up to 512GB) and a large 4,500mAh battery.

In terms of its photographic capability, the Galaxy A90 5G sports a triple camera setup on its rear, with a 48MP main sensor that's complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front of the device, you'll also find a 32MP camera for selfies.

Additionally, the Galaxy A90 5G is Samsung's first A-series smartphone to offer DeX functionality, allowing users to connect their handset to a monitor or television via HDMI for a full desktop-like experience.

Pricing and availability

Priced at AU$1,049 from Samsung and selected retailers, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is also available on a variety of telco plans from Telstra and Optus – something you may want to consider if you don't already have access to Australia's 5G networks.