Samsung gives you one more reason to buy its SSDs on Black Friday

Chances are you’re probably thinking about bumping up your solid state storage; it’s just one of those things you never have enough of, and now Samsung is sweetening the pot by including a free game code for Watch_Dogs 2.

As part of a new partnership with Ubisoft, the game will come bundled with Samsung solid state drives including the company’s latest 960 EVO and Pro drives.

Announced just a few weeks ago, Samsung’s 960 Pro-series is the world’s fastest consumer SSD yet, with a 3,500MB/s read speed and 2,100MB/s write speed. Meanwhile the EVO line is no slouch either, offering read and write speeds of 3,200MB/s and 1,900MB/s respectively.

The offer also extends to Samsung’s latest Curved Gaming Monitors , the CFG70 (available in 24-inch and 27-inch) and CF791 (34-inch). Samsung’s CFG70 gaming monitors promise to deliver silky smooth FHD gaming at 144fps. The Samsung CF791 is a ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio with a 3440 x 1440 resolution.

Samsung is holding the promotion with the following products:

960 PRO SSD (512GB, 1TB, 2TB)

960 EVO SSD (500GB, 1TB)

850 PRO SSD (512GB, 1TB, 2TB)

850 EVO SSD (500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB)

850 EVO M.2 SSD (500GB, 1TB)

850 EVO mSATA SSD (500GB, 1TB)

Portable SSD T3 (500GB, 1TB, 2TB)

Samsung CFG70 Curved Gaming Monitor (24-inch)

Samsung CFG70 Curved Gaming Monitor (27-inch)

Samsung CF791 Curved Monitor (34-inch)

The game bundle will be available until December 31, or while supplies last at participating retailers – and if you’re looking for even more of a deal just wait for Black Friday , when we’re sure to see some deep discounts.