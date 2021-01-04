The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date is January 14

The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date is Thursday, January 14, according to the South Korean company's official Galaxy Unpacked 2021 invite, and we fully expect to see its new 5G smartphones and even some novel accessories on that date.

Specifically, all of the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks point to the three phones – the S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra, offering refreshes of the 11-month-old trio: the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

If January 14 seems earlier than normal, that's because it is by a month and a half. Samsung has moved its usual late February announcement window up – perhaps due to the fact that MWC 2020 has shifted or the Qualcomm 888 chipset is ready.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

Of course, the event invite doesn't name any of the phones we just mentioned. It bills the invite for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 with the tagline 'Welcome to Everyday Epic'. The invite image shows what appears to be the new camera module in an opaque cube.

Developing...