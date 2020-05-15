Rise from the ashes and save AU$520 on a Garmin Fenix 5S

Like the iconic movie character ‘Forrest Gump’, have you ever “just felt like running”? Sure it wouldn’t be to the extreme that Forrest did (that’s a fictional three years, two months, 14 days, and 16 hours), but if you’re an avid runner (or a little adventurous) you can understand what drove him to run for as long as he did.

We’d wager that in today’s day and age, Forrest would have been wearing a sports watch, synced up to his calorie diet app so he would know exactly how much of Bubba’s shrimp he was burning off. If you’re as serious as Forrest was when it came to his fitness, then you should take a look at the Garmin Fenix 5S that’s been discounted by an incredible 54%.

This sports wearable is suitable for people who are committed to their fitness or adventurers that don’t stay on the beaten path. With features like wrist-based heart rate, built-in activity profiles, navigation functions, and performance metrics that measure the effectiveness of your workout, it’s no wonder that Garmin named this multisports watch after a mythical bird that represents strength and transformation.

Every wearable in the Fenix 5 series features an advanced GPS and satellite navigation (GLONASS) system to track you through the wilderness, or as you run through the Mississippi state line.

This watch also has a long battery life of up to nine days in smartwatch mode (depending on your chosen settings) and up to 14 hours in GPS mode, meaning this watch will get you through your workdays and your explorative weekends without any dramas.

The Garmin Fenix 5S discount is the miracle Mama Gump was talking about, offering you everything we just mentioned and more whilst saving you a massive AU$520 at checkout through Amazon. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so grab it while it’s hot if you’re after a premium wearable for a fraction of the cost.