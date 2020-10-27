Purchase Amazon’s Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and all-new Fire TV Stick Lite for just AU$89

Whilst Amazon has only just released the Fire TV Stick Lite, the online retail giant has already discounted the new casting device when purchased alongside the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) that will save you sweet AU$49 at checkout.

If you haven’t heard, the Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s answer to Google’s Chromecast – a plug-and-play solution to stream from your favourite services like Netflix and Prime Video. Simply plug the stick into your HDMI port and you’ll have on-screen access to Stan, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and YouTube, and catch-up TV apps like ABC iview, 9Now, 10play, SBS On Demand and 7Plus.

In addition, this streaming device comes with a remote that can be operated using voice command, allowing you to search for movies and TV shows by speech alone.

With regards to the Amazon Echo Dot 3: it’s a popular choice amongst the available smart home devices thanks to its affordability. This voice controlled, compact speaker can keep you up to date with current affairs, the weather and even traffic conditions. You can also link other smart home devices to the Echo Dot and control them all with simple voice commands.

Looking for more great deals? Check out the best Amazon deals and sales in Australia for October 2020

So with this sweet combo, you’ll also be able to control your smart home setup through Alexa voice commands as well – neato!

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Fire Stick Lite combo will only set you back an affordable AU$89 – a great bargain if you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of home-tech and automation.

Visit Amazon’s store directly to get access to this deal.

Fire TV Stick Lite + 3rd-gen Echo Dot | AU$89 (RRP AU$138; save AU$49) Would you believe us if we told you you could get a casting device AND smartspeaker for under AU$100? Well seeing is believing and Amazon has brought the goods by offering a sweet combo deal – get the 3rd Gen Echo Dot and Amazon will chuck in the Fire TV Stick Lite for only AU$30 – that’s a decent combined saving of AU$49! View Deal