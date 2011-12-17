Week in camera news

Everything new in the world of camera tech this week

We've been busier than Santa's elves in the weeks running up to Christmas, but we've still found the time to bring you all the latest happenings in the world of cameras.

If you've missed anything because you've been busy decking the halls or fighting the crowds to do your Christmas shopping, then here's a handy little round-up for you.

And, if like us, you've neglected to actually finish your present buying yet (whoops), then we've also included some useful round-up guides which every photographer would surely be overjoyed to receive.

But first, the news... each with a link to the full story for your viewing pleasure.

Battery news

You may not have given it a second thought before, but the lithium that is powering your digital camera is one of the world's dwindling resources. Our special report looks at how that could have an effect on photographers.

Nikon news

We've been crossing our fingers in the hope that the Nikon D800 would be released this year, but alas it looks like we'll have to keep on waiting. In the meantime, here's what our Head of Testing, Angela Nicholson would like to see on board the camera in her Nikon D800 wishlist.

Olympus news

Ah, the obligatory Olympus news. This week, Olympus managed to make the deadline imposed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange to declare its earnings, but it wasn't good news as there's a $1.1billion deficit. Elsewhere, the company did reveal a new lens for its PEN series, the 12-50mm lens is a power zoom akin to the Panasonic X range revealed earlier in the year.

Hipstamatic news

Good news for retro lovers, the makers of Hipstamatic have introduced a new app. The Hipstamatic Disopsable app allows you to start a virtual roll of film with a group of friends.

Review round-ups

Still struggling to get that special someone the photography present they truly deserve? For everyone that's been good this year, here is our pick of treats for you to pick up:

And let's not forget our guide to the best Christmas presents for photographers, or for the quirkier snappers in your life, there's the best cool Christmas gifts for photographers.