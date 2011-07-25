Sony A77 DSLR pictures leaked online

New pictures of the Sony Alpha a77 have been leaked online - the camera is expected next month.

A new set of images of the highly anticipated Sony Alpha 77 have been posted online.

The images, which appear on the Sony Alpha Rumors blog, show the front and back of the new camera, which includes what appears to be an articulated screen.

A battery grip for the camera can also be seen in the pictures.

Although the pictures don't show the a77 branding on the camera, the piece claims that a 'trusted source' has confirmed that the images are genuine.

Earlier in the year, Sony's Japanese website hinted at the launch of a Sony A700 replacement in 'mid-year'. It's thought that the Japanese earthquake and tsunami may have pushed back production plans.

Anticipated features of the Sony A77 include an APS-C format sensor and an ISO range from 100 to 102,400. The Sony a77 is also rumoured to use a new double Bionz processor, boast a 3-million-dot OLED EVF and shoot more than 10fps with 11 cross AF points.

It was also reported earlier in the year that all future Sony Alpha cameras would feature translucent mirror technology, meaning that the a77 will have an electronic, rather than optical, viewfinder.

The Sony Alpha a77 is expected by many to be officially unveiled next month - stay tuned to TechRadar to see if that happens.

Image via SonyAlphaRumors.