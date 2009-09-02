Panasonic unveils Lumix DMC-GF1 camera

Panasonic has unveiled its latest addition to the Lumix G Micro System line-up, with the Lumix DMC-GF1 claiming to be the world's smallest and lightest system camera with built in flash.

The rather snazzy looking Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF1 is not only capable of capturing stills, but also video – including 1280 x 720 AVCHD Lite movies and at 60fps.

An exposure meter and shutter speed preview is visible in live view and, for those that find black a bit 20th century, you can also get the camera in 'active red' and 'sleek silver'.

Pentaprism

Apparently the Lumix DMC-GF1 does not contain the pentaprism usual to cameras with interchangeable lenses and the mirror-less structure is responsible for the savings on size.

"The GF1 comes equipped with a built-in flash and boasts a large, 3.0-inch Intelligent LCD with a wide viewing angle and full 460,000-dot resolution, says Panasonic.

"Panasonic has succeeded in raising the level of image quality for all LUMIX G Micro System cameras to rival or even surpass that of D-SLR cameras.

"The 4/3-type 12.1-megapixel Live MOS sensor in the GF1 offers the best of both worlds - the superior image quality of a CCD sensor, and the lower power consumption of a CMOS sensor."