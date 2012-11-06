Nikon D5200: 10 things you need to know

Here's all the top information you need to know about Nikon's newest DSLR

Nikon's latest DSLR will sit above the D5100 in the advanced beginner range of the DX (crop factor) range of Nikon camera.

Here's a look at the Nikon D5200's vital specs and statistics.

Nikon D5200: sensor

Despite sharing a very similar pixel count to the D3200, Nikon says that the 24.1 million pixel CMOS sensor found on board the D5200 has been newly designed especially for the camera.

Nikon D5200: screen

Like the D5100, the D5200 has a fully articulating, 920k dot LCD screen. This has been designed for shooting from awkward angles, such as from up high or on the ground. The full articulation, rather than tilting action, means it's also useful for self portraits. It's still not equipped with a touchscreen, unlike perhaps its biggest rival, the Canon 650D.

Nikon D5200: AF system

The D5200 takes the 39 point autofocus system from the D7000. There are nine cross-type sensors for enhanced accuracy. The 2,016 RGB metering sensor provides data to the camera's Scene Recognition System for optimum autofocus performance.

Nikon D5200: Wi-Fi connectivity

Like the D3200, the D5200 is compatible with the Wu-1a wireless adapter. This optional extra allows images to be shared online to social networks or email systems via a smartphone or tablet. You can also control the camera remotely using the device - which is useful for a variety of situations. After Canon released the 6D with integrated Wi-Fi, it's a shame not to see this built into the body of Nikon's latest model.

Nikon D5200: video capability

The Nikon D5200's Expeed 3 processor facilitates full HD video recording at both 60i and 50i. Subject tracking of moving objects in three dimensions, with full time servo AF (AF-F) has been designed to keep up with moving objects. There's a built-in stereo microphone, as well as a port for an external device.

Nikon D5200: special effects

A good proportion of cameras now include digital filters with creative photographers in mind. The D5200 has the same seven filters as its predecessor, such as Selective Color and Miniature. It's still not possible to shoot these effects in raw format, and remove them in post-processing, though.

Nikon D5200: sensitivity

There's quite a few similarities between the Nikon D3200 and the Nikon D5200, but one difference is the latter's sensitivity capabilities. The D3200 has a native range of ISO 100-6400, which is extendable up to 25600.

Nikon D5200: design

Although the camera is very similar to the D5100 in terms of outward appearance, there have been a few small, but significant changes. Firstly, the interface of the camera has been redesigned to present shooting settings better, while the body of the camera itself is a little smaller than the D5100. The D5200 will be available in three different colours - black, red and bronze.

Nikon D5200: continuous shooting

A reasonably high frame rate of 5fps is available, which is higher than is possible with the D3200 and D5100. This helps when shooting sports or other fast moving subjects.

Nikon D5200: price and availability

Nikon hopes to have the Nikon D5200 on-sale by December, though an exact date has yet to be confirmed. The RRP of D5200 body only is £719.99/US$1,150/AU$1,109, while the body plus the standard 18-55mm VR lens will retial for around £819.99/$US1,307/$AU1,262.