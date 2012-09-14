Tell TechRadar: what's missing from the iPhone 5?

What's wrong with this picture? Tell us in the comments

The iPhone 5 has already had a mixed reception, even among our tech experts: some of us think it's great, and some of us think it's an unimpressive update.

Many of you, it seems, are in the latter camp - so what did Apple miss?

Is the lack of NFC a deal-breaker, or were you holding out for iOS in 3D?

What features does the iPhone really need - and what's the great leap forwards Apple didn't make?

Let us know your suggestions (sensible ones) in the comments and we'll spec out the iPhone 5 that Apple didn't.