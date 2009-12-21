Vodafone's iPhone gets 14 January UK release date

Vodafone has announced that its iPhone offering is available for pre-order, as well as dropping all the pricing and availability info.

The Vodafone iPhone UK release date has been set as 14 January, and you can register your interest for one now, from £30 per month.

That low-end price is on a 24-month deal, so any one hoping to nab a new year cut price iPhone will be left disappointed.

The 24-month deals come in £30, £36 and £45 offerings, with unlimited texts on each and voice minutes ranging from 300 to 1200.

Text appeal



On the 18-month side, you'll be looking at forking out between £40 and £80 per month, with unlimited texts again and between 600 and 3000 minutes per month.

All of the plans come with 1GB of data and unlimited Wi-Fi as well, so we'd imagine unofficial tetherers will be pushing that figure as hard as they can.

The three iPhones on offer (the 3G 8GB, the 3GS 16GB and the 3GS 32GB) will also cost you for most of the price plans, costing between £59 and £239 depending on your price plan (although the cheaper models are free on the higher costing tariffs.)

If you want to see the full details, then point your browser to vodafone.co.uk/iphone.