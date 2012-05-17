TalkTalk to launch own mobile phone

UK broadband and home phone provider TalkTalk is about to take a massive step in the mobile market as it prepares to launch its own mobile store.

TalkTalk already offers a handful of low-cost sim-only deals, using the Vodafone network, but the company now has its sights set on the big time.

"We plan to launch a handset proposition later this year in addition to our existing SIM only and data products", TalkTalk said in its preliminary sales figures statement.

New stamping ground

TalkTalk's biggest competitors are going to be Carphone Warehouse and Phones4U, who are both well established names on the high street and also online.

The firm may choose to keep its business purely online, instead of opening up costly stores around the company, but we certainly can't rule out that option at this time.

We contacted TalkTalk, but it was unable to provide any more information at this time.

Can TalkTalk cut it in the handset world, or would you prefer to go to one of the established shops? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

From SoMobile