Sony Xperia P2 may be a Xperia Z4 for the international crowd

Similar specs, different design

The Sony Xperia Z4 launched relatively quietly in Japan earlier this month and there's been no signs of it making it out of the country - but we may not miss out entirely.

A fresh leak has appeared online courtesy of Chinese site cnBeta, which has posted images and specs of a handset dubbed the Sony Xperia P2.

According to the report the Xperia P2 looks set to be the international version of the Z4, with the same 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM.

There are few differences however - chiefly the design, which in the leaked shots has considerably slimmer bezels around the screen giving the handset more compact dimensions.

Sony Xperia P2 - LEAK

It could be a chunky monkey (credit: cnBeta)

Design differences

There is a trade-off, however, as the P2 is 10.9mm at its thickest point, making it considerably chunkier than the 6.9mm Xperia Z4. It does mean the potential for a bigger battery, with a 4240mAh power pack touted for the P2.

The camera also appears to take a bit of a beating with the 20.7MP rear snapper of the Z4 replaced with a 12.1MP offering on the Xperia P2. That would be a surprising move from Sony, seeing as it's stuck with its 20.7MP lens for a number of its flagships.

Needless to say, we're taking this leak with a healthy dosage of salt.

Sony Xperia P2 - LEAK

The leaked specs (credit: cnBeta)

Via Softpedia

