Samsung's new Galaxy A8 is its thinnest phone ever

Samsung's new Galaxy A8 handset has appeared on the manufacturer's Chinese website ahead of its release, and as earlier rumours had predicted, it's pretty damn thin.

It turns out to be the thinnest phone the company has ever produced, designed with a metal frame and a curved design similar to the Galaxy S6.

There's a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display on the front and the whole phone only weighs 151g.

Slim pickings

The big selling point is the thickness of the handset - it's only 5.9mm thin, making it one of the slimmest smartphones available to date.

However it's less impressive under the hood with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 chipset clocked at 1GHz and 1.5GHz as well as 2GB of RAM, microSD support and onboard storage of 16GB or 32GB.

You can also use the microSD slot as a SIM slot, but it means you have to pick between extra storage and a dual-SIM phone.

On the back is a 16MP shooter but there's no news of the front sensor just yet. There's a 3,050 mAh battery to power it all, 4G connectivity and NFC to boot.

We've contacted Samsung to see if there will be an international release for the phone, but there was no response at the time of publishing.

Sadly it's looking like this could be an Asia exclusive at the moment, but we've got our fingers crossed there will be a western version coming soon.

