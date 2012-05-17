Samsung Omnia M price revealed online

The Samsung Omnia M has had its first price leak online and the new Windows Phone handset looks to be dearer than expected.

We were a little bit puzzled when we saw Samsung unveiled the Omnia M on Monday, with it sporting similar specs to its predecessor the Omnia 7.

The Samsung Omnia M offers up a 4-inch Super AMOLED display, 4GB of internal memory, 5MP rear camera, a single-core 1GHz processor and 384MB of RAM, which runs Windows Phone 7.5 Mango.

How much!?

Italian retailer ePrice has revealed the Omnia M on its website, flaunting a price tag of €294 – equating to around £235/$374.

Considering the Huawei Ascend G300 is just £100 on PAYG and the Nokia Lumia 710 can be picked up for about £175 ($250), the Omnia M feels overpriced, as it fails to offer anything extra over these two devices.

That being said, there's been no official word from Samsung yet on pricing, so we could well see the cost of the Omnia M tumble before it hit shelves later this year.

From ePrice via KnowYourMobile