Samsung Music will close its doors on July 1

A Samsung executive had already warned us that the Korean firm may close its content hubs, and that's exactly what's happening as Samsung Music (aka Music Hub) will shut down on July 1.

An email to Samsung Music users explained that the service "will no longer be available" from July and told people to await further information on the closure.

In the meantime, Samsung is encouraging anyone using the service to "take the time to download all purchased content and use any remaining vouchers for Samsung Music before July 1, 2014 - after that date they will no longer be available."

More cuts to come?

Music is just one of many Samsung services, and for the moment there's no word on whether the likes of Video, Books, Games, Learning or Apps Mobile will also be closing their doors.

Update: We contacted Samsung and a spokesperson told us: "We remain committed to delivering rich content experiences and a wide range of choices to our customers through our own services as well as those of our partners.

"In order to meet rapidly changing consumer needs, our services will remain available as individual apps rather than in one, single bundled storefront."