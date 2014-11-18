Samsung is going to make significantly fewer phones in 2015

We won't be seeing so many Samsung Galaxy devices in the future

Samsung is the world's biggest Android manufacturer but after a run of bad profit results the South Korean company has announced that it will reduce the number of smartphone models it offers next year.

The news was announced by Robert Yi, Samsung's head of investor relations, who said that Samsung was considering reducing its smartphone line up by about 25% - 30%.

This year Samsung has released a large range of smartphones, most recently entering the mid-range market with the Samsung Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5. However this hasn't prevented a 49% drop in its third-quarter net profit.

Galaxy quest

The increased number of Samsung Galaxy variants has come at a time when consumer interest in the Galaxy brand appears to be waning.

Samsung is also facing increased competition from a reinvigorated Motorola, along with Xiaomi, Gionee and other manufacturers from developing nations.

Samsung hopes to better manage its inventory and supply chains by reducing the number of models it will release next year, which should mean more focus on the big names like the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy Note 5.

