Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom comes into focus with 16MP camera

Word on the street is that Samsung will release a new version of its flagship phone named the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom, complete with 16MP camera.

The original Samsung Galaxy S4 features a 13MP sensor and has no optical zoom to speak of - but speculation around the supposed Zoom moniker suggests that the new version will do.

Other specs suggested for the new handset include a 4.3-inch qHD Super AMOLED screen, Android Jelly Bean, 8GB memory and Bluetooth 4.0.

Choice fans will be pleased to hear we're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S4 (product code SM-C1010) launch in black and white.

This zippy information comes from Sammobile, a site we've dealt with in the past - although this time it doesn't cite its sources so we wouldn't take this news as gospel just yet.

If you're holding out for a hero phone with optical zoom then you should hang on till June or July, as that's when the site adds that the Galaxy S4 Zoom will be released.

