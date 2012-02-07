Samsung Galaxy S3 launch date revealed?

Samsung could launch its next flagship device the Galaxy S3 at a media event in France on 22 March.

According to FrAndroid, an invite has been sent out to members of the French media but no details were provided with the date.

We know the Korean firm is planning a successor to its extremely popular Galaxy S2 before June and it has confirmed that it won't be launched at MWC 2012.

Wrong country

The French location is certainly a step away from the norm for Samsung who traditionally holds its big mobile annoucments in New York.

With this in mind the touted event may have nothing to do with the Galaxy S3, which is expected to run Ice Cream Sandwich, pack a beefed up processor and boast a HD Super AMOLED Plus screen.

We hope the speculation is correct and the Galaxy S3 will be launched in March, but there is a good chance the event could turn out to be a damp squib.

From FrAndroid via SlashGear