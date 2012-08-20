Samsung Galaxy S Duos: like the S3, but with more SIMs

Samsung has announced a new phone that apes the Galaxy S3 design for those that love multiple phone numbers.

The Galaxy S Duos takes a lot of cues from the current flagship, but dials down the specs to accommodate the extra SIM slot.

It's running Ice Cream Sandwich (whoop) but doesn't have a quad core CPU. Nor will it have a dual core option… just the basic 1GHz processor here, along with a 1500mAh battery to go with the 4-inch display and 5MP camera.

In one ear, and in again

But it's all about the SIM cards here: and you can use both simultaneously, with the catchily-named 'Dual SIM always on' feature that allows you to receive calls on one while connected on another.

There's 4GB of onboard storage too – which is perfect for those that only like watching the same film on repeat after listening to their favourite three songs.

It's good news for the Europeans with birthdays in September: the Samsung Galaxy S Duos release date has been pegged for then, and while we don't have a price to hand it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect the extra SIM slot to not add too much cost, meaning it should be at the lower end of the price scale.