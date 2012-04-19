Samsung Galaxy Beam 2 with AT&T 3G support OK'd by FCC

The FCC gives the OK for the Samsung Galaxy to be sold in the US

The latest Samsung Galaxy Beam smartphone has made its way through the FCC.

The new iteration of the Galaxy Beam was announced at MWC 2012, and sports a thinner frame than its 2010 counterpart with a built-in 15-lumens pico projector capable of displaying up to a 50-inch image if you have the wall space for it.

The FCC tests show that the device can offer full 3G support for AT&T's 1900MHz and 850MHz bands.

It will run on Android 2.3 complimented by a dual-core 1GHz CPU, 768MB of RAM, and a 4-inch 480x800 touch screen.

Samsung's impressive improvements

Our hands-on: Samsung Galaxy Beam review left us impressed with the advancements over Samsung's first attempt, but still wishing the projector packed a little more brightness.

Of course, none of this is confirmation from AT&T that it will actually carry the phone, but the FCC testing brings the return of the projector phone one step closer.