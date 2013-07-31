Samsung denies rigging Galaxy S4 benchmarking results

We just don't know what to believe any more

In response to the accusation that it has been jimmying Galaxy S4 benchmark results just to make its handset look good, Samsung says nuh-uh guv'nor.

The company's statement explains that whatever GPU frequencies "BenchmarkBooster" rigged up on the Exynos 5 variant are "not intended to improve certain benchmark results" and the same maximum settings can just as easily be used to optimise performance on a users' handset based on what they're using it for.

That's as may be, Samsung, but using phrases like "BenchmarkBooster" in your code is still a bit suspicious in our book. It seems pretty clear that, regardless of whether these maxed out settings have real world use, Samsung was also hoping to beef up its benchmark results.

Now for the science

The full statement reads: "Under ordinary conditions, the Galaxy S4 has been designed to allow a maximum GPU frequency of 533MHz.

"However, the maximum GPU frequency is lowered to 480MHz for certain gaming apps that may cause an overload, when they are used for a prolonged period of time in full-screen mode.

"Meanwhile, a maximum GPU frequency of 533MHz is applicable for running apps that are usually used in full-screen mode, such as the S Browser, Gallery, Camera, Video Player and certain benchmarking apps, which also demand substantial performance.

"The maximum GPU frequencies for the Galaxy S4 have been varied to provide optimal user experience for our customers, and were not intended to improve certain benchmark results. We remain committed to providing our customers with the best possible user experience."

So to summarise: Samsung made sure its phone aced the benchmark tests, it got slightly found out, it justified the decision, phones keep going as before. Whoop.