Samsung Ativ S and Ativ Tablet appear to be delayed

The Windows Phone 8-toting Samsung Ativ S and Windows RT-sporting Samsung Ativ Tab have apparently been subject to delays.

Stock was scheduled to arrive in November but, according to UK-based online retailer Expansys, Samsung's Windows smartphone and tablet have been pushed back.

The new release date for both these products is now pegged for the week commencing December 4, but we're yet to get official confirmation from Samsung.

Best-in-class

We spoke to the Korean manufacturer and a spokesperson for the firm told us: "The launch of Samsung Ativ S in the UK is scheduled in December.

"We will be bringing our customers a unique and best-in-class Windows Phone 8 experience."

Samsung is making a bold claim when it says the Ativ S will be best in class, but it's refusal to provide us with a release date does make us think there has been some sort of delay.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any more news surrounding the rumoured December 4 date for both phone and tablet - including news for other regions around the world - but this hold up could be damaging for Samsung as Nokia and HTC already have Windows Phone 8 handsets on sale.