No Android 4.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S

Samsung Galaxy S handset owners have been dealt a major blow with news that the device will not get an Android 4.0 update.

The Galaxy S, which sold 10m units across the world last year, is not eligible for the upgrade because of the demands the TouchWiz UI has on the device.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S, and indeed the Galaxy Tab 7.7 cannot handle Android Ice Cream Sandwich because of how much ROM and RAM that TouchWiz requires.

Out in the cold

Galaxy S users had expected that the 1GHz processor would be more than enough to handle the new version of Android.

However now they face being left in the cold as Android devices from most of the major manufacturers prepare to furnish their users with the best iteration of Android yet.

The Samsung Nexus S (which was the first Gingerbread phone) has already begun to receive Ice Cream Sandwich, but earlier this week we reported the the roll-out has been delayed.

Android 4.0 landed earlier this month with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Nexus handset.

Via: The Verge