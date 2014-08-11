Lumia 1020 sequel likely as Microsoft readies pre-IFA 2014 event

Well look what showed up in our inbox today - an invite to a Microsoft event in Berlin September 4.

This of course coincides with the kick-off of IFA 2014, and we're looking for Microsoft to unveil the follow-up to the Lumia 1020.

Several hints on the invitation lead us to believe this is the device the Softies plan on revealing. For one, it reads "ready for more" in prominent text, signaling a sequel is on the way.

The "o" in "more" also bears resemblance to the Lumia 1020's rear camera, a 41MP behemoth that one praise in our review.

The Lumia 1020 follow-up may be one in the same with the rumored "Superman" phone, a selfie-centric device that packs a 5MP front-facing camera. The invitation does coax attendees to "join us for more face time," which could be a reference to front camera-enabled video chatting features.

Bring it on

A new flagship phone comes at a fascinating time for Microsoft. Now under the helm of only its third CEO and with Nokia living under its corporate umbrella, the Redmond firm could stand to wow consumers with a standout device that boasts more than just a powerful snapper. This is especially important as the iPhone 6 launch looms large and Samsung continues to saturate the Android market with phones.

In fact, Sammy has its own event scheduled for September 3 where it will almost certainly unveil the Galaxy Note 4.

You can count on TechRadar to be on hand at the September 4 gathering to see whatever Microsoft has planned. Let us know - are you all in with a Lumia 1020 2 or do you want to see Microsoft show off something else?