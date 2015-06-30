Is Samsung plotting more Tizen phones for this year?

Earlier this year, Samsung had announced there would be "a flood of devices" powered by its Android OS competitor Tizen in 2015.

While the Korean tech-giant has made wearables, appliances and TVs all boasting its home-grown OS, only one Tizen smartphone, the Samsung Z1, has launched thus far in 2015 - and that was only in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

But now, it seems things are starting to pick up for Tizen: Samsung will apparently have more Tizen smartphones make an appearance before 2015's over, according to Reuters.

According to the report, a "person with knowledge of the matter" said Samsung will be launching "several Tizen smartphones at varying prices" this year.

No other details were disclosed, including whether any of these smartphones will launch in the US or UK, or if the phones would again only be available in developing countries, but we'll keep our ears to the ground.