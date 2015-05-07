Cheaper LG G4 leaks with not a stitch of leather in sight

The LG G4 is unsurprisingly a pricey phone, so there's surely a market for a similar but lower end handset with a smaller price tag - meet the freshly leaked LG G4c.

The phone has appeared on various Dutch and German shopping websites and at least one of them, namely 0815.eu, including an image and specs listing.

The listing points to a phone with a 5-inch 720 x 1280 display for a pixel density of 29499i, 1GB of RAM, a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, 8GB of expandable storage, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing one, 2540mAh battery and Android 5.0 on board.

Smaller, but not small

So it's significantly lower end than the LG G4 and it's smaller too, though at 5 inches it's hardly compact.

The LG G4c is listed for €297.50 (roughly £223/$338/AU$426) and based on the accompanying image it looks a lot like the LG G4, complete with a slightly curved design and rear keys.

Though it's shown in plastic and we'd be surprised if there's a leather version. In fact design aside it sounds very similar to the LG Magna.

Credit: 0815.eu

The existence of the LG G4c is hardly surprising given that LG launched an LG G3 S last year, which was a similar idea, so while the G4c hasn't been confirmed yet we'd say there's a good chance that it's the real deal, we're mostly just surprised it's not called the LG G4s.

WinFuture reports that the phone will launch in Germany on June 5, so hopefully we won't have to wait much longer than that to see it in the rest of the world.

Via WinFuture