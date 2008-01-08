Sony Ericsson adds GPS to mobiles

Sony Ericsson started the new year by launching its first mobile handset with built-in GPS functionalities at CES 2008. Two clamshell phones, one with new gesture control functionality, were also announced were also announced.

With built-in GPS and plenty of memory for music, games and photos, the new Sony Ericsson W760 is poised to take on the likes of the Nokia N95, which already offers GPS functions. The handset also offers tri-band, quad-band EDGE, and high-speed 3G HSDPA internet access.

"The main difference is that the Sony Ericsson W760 has high-speed 3G HSDPA internet, which our competitors don't offer," a Sony representative said.

This would make the Sony Ericsson W760 the first handset to offer broadband speed mobile internet anywhere in the world. There's also the SenseMe functionality, which selects music based on your mood, tilting control functions for games and accelerator functions similar to those on the Apple iPhone.

More Walkman phones



Sony Ericsson also presented a new music handset included in its popular Walkman series, which has now sold 45 million units across the globe. The Sony Ericsson W350 is a standard clamshell offering which will fit neatly in your pocket - it's only 10mm thin.

The firm also wants to get in on the designer mobile phone market. The clamshell Sony Ericsson Z555 has a diamond-inspired design and includes the new gesture control functionality. To silence a call or snooze your alarm in the morning, all you have to do is to wave your hand over the handset.

The new handsets will hit stores during the second quarter of 2008, Sony Ericsson said.