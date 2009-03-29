Bluetooth phones as proxy heart doctors

From next month US residents with heart problems will be able to rest a little easier thanks to new monitoring system that relies on a commonplace wireless technology – Bluetooth in mobile phones.

The MedNet Healthcare Technologies service works with the US AT&T phone network to hook handsets up to special heart-monitoring devices.

Remote monitoring

Users either worried about their condition or due for a check-up simply attach the monitor and press a button to send cardiac data to their phones over Bluetooth and then on to a central monitoring centre.

After that, data travels to the appropriate doctors for analysis and patients get feedback through normal channels. Naturally, if the situation is life-threatening, those channels include an emergency phone call.