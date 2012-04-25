Are Samsung and Google teaming up to prep the next Nexus?

The rumor mill is churning at full speed, with some saying Samsung will once again partner with Google to create the next Nexus phone.

The topic is brought up in a published report as if it were a foregone conclusion that Samsung will take the reins on Google's next flagship device.

As a result, HTC may pursue a partnership with Facebook for a new line of smartphones.

It's entirely possible that Google will partner with Samsung on the next Nexus, as it has with the last two devices the Nexus S and Galaxy Nexus.

However, it's hard to say that for sure just yet.

Google keeping its options open?

Earlier this year, HTC told TechRadar that bidding for the next Nexus partnership was still in the air for manufacturers.

Meanwhile, rumors cropped up indicating that Asus will partner with Google for its first Nexus tablet line.

Not to mention the wild card option, that Google could leverage newly acquired Motorola for the device.

Though that option may have left the table due to the purchase's high level of scrutiny.

Would you welcome another Samsung Nexus phone, or have you been hoping for another manufacturer to get a shot?

Via DigiTimes