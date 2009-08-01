Apple rushes iPhone SMS patch out early

If we ever needed evidence that Apple takes device security very seriously indeed, then it has been provided in the shape of the new iPhone firmware patch arriving even earlier than planned.

Instead of waiting to deliver OS 3.0.1 to fix a security vulnerability as promised this Saturday, Apple slipped out the update through iTunes late on Friday evening.

No one affected

The almost 300MB download repairs a vulnerability that used incoming SMS to take over control of an unpatched iPhone.

Apple not only moved to issue the update less than a day after it was made public, but also reassured iPhone users that no handsets had actually been affected yet.

Anyone wishing to apply the patch need only seek out the 'Check for Update' button in the iPhone settings page in iTunes.

Via Engadget