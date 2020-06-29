Outrageous savings: Apple AirPods is only AU$99 in this amazing eBay deal

eBay has been in a giving mood this month, and today is no different as the online giant has generously reduced the price of the Apple Airpods by a staggering 60% to finish off what has been a great month of deals.

Like with last week's offer, there's a total of 300 units up for grabs in the eBay Plus-exclusive deal, which are unlocked in batches of 100 at 10am, 2pm, and 6pm.

If you’re an iPhone user looking for some great earbuds that suit your budget needs – these are the buds for you. Whilst there are newer versions of the AirPods, the original design (upgraded in 2019) are still a decent set of buds that are powered by Apple’s H1 chip which improves connectivity and battery life, and allows you to summon Siri with your voice alone.

In addition to this, Apple’s new firmware upgrade allows these buds to "magically switch over between devices", detecting automatically which device you are using – a nifty hassle free feature.

If these earbuds are sold-out when you visit the store, don’t panic – new batches of units will be dropped at 2pm and 6pm – make sure to use the code PMRL84 at checkout to receive your full discount.