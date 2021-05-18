Optus slashes iPhone 11 down to just AU$599 for Click Frenzy

A huge number of retailers are serving up cracking deals for Click Frenzy, and now Optus has just launched an offer of its own. The telco has slashed the price of the iPhone 11 by AU$400, making the former flagship excellent value.

You’ll now pay just AU$599 for the 64GB model of the iPhone 11, or AU$679 for the 128GB version. At only AU$80 more, we’d argue the storage upgrade represents much better bang for your buck.

It’s a seriously good offer, more so when you consider the fact that the lesser-specced iPhone SE retails for AU$679 for the 64GB handset. With the iPhone 11, you’re getting a bigger and better screen, and an additional ultra-wide camera.

To be eligible for the offer, you’ll need to pair the device on an Optus mobile plan and pay it off over 24 or 36 months. If you’re looking at a 24-month contract, the least you’ll pay is AU$69.93 a month, while a 36-month contract will get you down to AU$61.62 a month for the 64GB device.

This offer is only available until May 20, so if you’d like to take advantage of the savings, don’t delay.

The discount has come at an interesting time too, as Optus has recently jacked up its mobile plan prices. The telco’s recent plan update means while each plan now comes with more data, they’ve also increased by AU$6 a month across the board.

Despite the price increase, however, Optus’ mobile plans are competitive among the three major telcos, and this is the cheapest price you’ll pay for the iPhone 11 handset from any Australian retailer.