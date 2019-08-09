OnePlus 7T Pro leaked images give a clearer look at the phone

A bunch of pictures, allegedly of the OnePlus 7T Pro have made an appearance on the Internet again. However, unlike the first leak, which only allowed us a peek at the front of the purported phone, the new pictures also give us a look at the back of the phone.

Although the phone in pictures is still covered in a case, to protect its design, just like the previous leak.

Unsurprisingly, the fresh pictures indicate that there isn't much changed when it comes to the design of the upcoming OnePlus 7 series successors. The back of the phone in the images feature a triple camera setup with a slight gap between the second and third module, followed by an LED flash. Through a cutout on the case, we can also notice the Nebula Blue colour that debuted with the OnePlus 7 series just two months back.

These fresh set of pictures corroborate the earlier leak with a wider speaker grill than the OnePlus 7 Pro and the only difference we can make out from these leaks.

Having said that, OnePlus 'T' series of phones mostly focus on internal hardware upgrades than cosmetics, which is why we expect the OnePlus 7T series to make a jump to Snapdragon 855 Plus and even upgraded cameras. We also hope that the regular model gets a higher refresh rate screen but we wouldn't be surprised if the waterdrop notch stays.

We are still around three months away from the expected launch of the OnePlus 7T series if OnePlus doesn't alter its launch cycle.

Source