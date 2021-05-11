Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (May 10-16)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies of the week to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this week include the return of Netflix's anthology series Love, Death & Robots, as well as the highly-anticipated new film from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad. Here are our streaming picks for the week of May 10-16, 2021.

Disney Plus

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (TV Series – premieres 14/5/2021)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a TV series adaptation of the musical version of High School Musical which was itself already a musical. We hope that clears things up for you.

Netflix

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (TV Series – available 14/05/2021)

From the twisted minds of Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Fight Club) comes the long-awaited second volume of Love, Death & Robots, a strictly adults-only anthology of animated shorts within the sci-fi, fantasy and horror genres that push the boundaries of good taste.

Oxygen (Movie – available 5/5/2021)

Renowned horror director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) directs this claustrophobic thriller about a woman (Melanie Laurent) who is trapped in a cryogenic chamber with only 90 minutes or air remaining. A film that unfolds in real-time, we're sure that Oxygen will have you gasping for air (sorry).

Binge / Foxtel Now

David Byrne's American Utopia (Movie – premieres 14/5/2021)

Director Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods) presents this recorded version of David Byrne's American Utopia, which was shot during its run at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre in New York City last year. The renowned singer-songwriter is joined by an ensemble of 11 musicians, singers, and dancers who must perform on their feet with only essential equipment.

Amazon Prime Video

The Underground Railroad (Movie– available 14/5/2021)

The latest film from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) tells the story of Cora Randall (Thuso Mbedu) and her desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. Following her escape from a Georgia plantation, Cora discovers a railroad full of engineers and conductors who transport escaped slaves using a secret network of tracks and tunnels.

Stan

Domina (TV Series – premieres 15/5/2021)

Stan's latest exclusive series is a historical drama that follows the rise of Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), wife of Augustus Julius Caesar, whose world crumbles following her husband's assassination, only to bounce back and become Rome’s most powerful and influential Empress.