Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Mar 1-7)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the week of March 1-7, 2021.

Disney Plus

WandaVision (TV series – series finale available 5/3/2021)

After all these years, last week's episode of WandaVision saw Wanda finally receive the title of Scarlet Witch from her new nemesis. Now, it's time to see what Wanda will do to get herself out of her current predicament. One thing's likely: we imagine this week's finale will have big consequences for the future of the MCU.

Amazon Prime Video

Coming 2 America (Movie – available 5/3/2021)

A sequel over thirty years in the making, Eddie Murphy's beloved comedy classic Coming to America is getting an official follow-up in the ingeniously titled Coming 2 America. Now King of Zamunda, Akeem (Murphy) discovers he has an estranged son in America and must go back to Queens, New York in order to find him. Of course, his trusted confidante, Semmi (Arsenio Hall), will also be along for the ride, much to his chagrin. Expect all your favourite characters from the original film to return, including the Barbershop guys and even Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolate!

Netflix

Moxie (Movie – available 3/3/2021)

Directed by the funny and talented Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), the new Netflix Original comedy Moxie sees a shy 16-year old girl anonymously publish a zine as a way to stick it to the sexist, toxic guys at her high school. The zine immediately picks up traction with her classmates, starting a school-wide revolution of sorts.

Binge / Foxtel Now

The Walking Dead (TV Series – Season 10C returns 1/3/2021)

After an extended break, The Walking Dead's 10th season returns today with the first of six new episodes. Picking up after the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War, we find the survivors trying to put the pieces back together and rebuild.

Stan

Manhunt: Deadly Games (TV Series – season premieres 5/3/2021)

The latest season of Manhunt is once again inspired by true events, this time the story of Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton), a security officer who partly foils a bombing and then is immediately hung out to dry by the media who sell the narrative of a man who orchestrated the whole thing to pretend to be a hero.