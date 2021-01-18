Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Jan 18-24)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of January 18-24, 2021.

Disney Plus

WandaVision (TV series – episode 3 available 22/1/2021)

After a stellar first two episodes, we're excited to see where Marvel's ambitious new series goes, particular as the show moves out of its first era, which mimicked the wholesome black and white sitcoms of the 1950s. We can't wait to see what's in store for Wanda (Elisabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the show's third episode, which lands on Disney Plus on January 22.

Amazon Prime Video

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1 (TV Series – available 22/01/2021)

Released in the US as a CBS All Access Original, the new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is being released as an Amazon Original in Australia. As the name suggests, the new show will follow some of the more minor characters who work on the U.S.S. Cerritos. While the trailer above does not inspire much confidence, it's worth noting that Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) is behind the show, so it's entirely likely that the show will be better than it looks.

Netflix

Blown Away: Season 2 (TV Series – available 22/1/2021)

Following its surprise hit of a first season, Blown Away is back for season 2! This competitive reality show follows glass-blowing artists as they attempt creative gorgeous glass pieces in a series of tough challenges.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Batwoman: Season 2 (TV Series – available 19/01/2021)

With lead actress Ruby Rose deciding to leave the show after its first season, the Batwoman cowl has moved on to a new and exciting actress – Javicia Leslie (The Family Business) will play Ryan Wilder, an entirely new character who will take over for Kate Kane (Rose) in the show's second. If you never got into the first season of Batwoman, now's as good a time as any to jump onboard, with season 2 feeling like a soft reboot of sorts. We're expecting great things from Leslie.

Stan

Walker: Series Premiere (TV Series – available 22/01/2021)

Those who were alive during the '90s will probably remember a show called Walker: Texas Ranger, which starred Chuck Norris as a tough-but-fair lawman who delivered his own brand of rural justice – one slow-as-molasses roundhouse kick at a time. Now, Walker is back, only this time he's played by hunky Jared Padalecki, who many of you will recognise from The CW's incredibly popular series Supernatural. Whether he has the chops to step into Chuck's boots remains to be seen.