New Telstra Day sale slashes AU$400 off Samsung’s premium Galaxy Fold 3

Audio player loading…

It was only last week that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally became available, so you might be surprised to hear that this new device is already on sale. For one day only, Telstra has discounted the S21 FE down to AU$899, which is AU$100 off its retail price.

The S21 FE is a more affordable version of the standard Samsung Galaxy S21, and it still comes with a vibrant screen, a powerful processor and capable cameras. But if you want to be an early adopter of new tech, you could consider picking up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

A greater discount is available on this foldable phone, which is now AU$400 off at Telstra for today only. We’ve seen the Fold 3 discounted a few times before, including a one-time AU$500 price cut just before Christmas, but if you missed out back then, this AU$400 saving is worth jumping on.

It’s a similar story with the S21 FE – we’ve seen previous price drops, but they’ve only been available through trade-in or via Samsung’s employee program. So, while the deals available from Telstra today aren’t the lowest prices we’ve seen, they are still great deals on Samsung’s newest devices.

You also don’t need to pair any of these devices on a Telstra mobile plan, as you’re able to buy them outright. You can still choose to sign up for a Telstra plan and pay off the phone in monthly instalments, though its plans are steep in comparison to the competition. Read our guide to the best SIM-only plans if you do buy outright.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) | AU$2,499 AU$2,099 (save AU$400) While we’ve seen the futuristic Fold 3 available for slightly less in the past, this AU$400 discount is still pretty great, and it doesn’t require you to trade-in an old phone. The Z Fold 3 comes with S Pen support (finally) and a more durable design than its predecessors. Buy it outright from Telstra or on a plan and save AU$400.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) | AU$999 AU$899 (save AU$100) The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has barely been available for more than a week, but you can already save AU$100 on the device at Telstra. The lowest we’ve seen on this device was AU$699, but that price was only through trade-in – which might not have been an option for many. Now anyone can get it for AU$899 outright or on a plan from Telstra.

Apple Watch 6 (40mm, GPS + Cell) | AU$749 AU$509 (save AU$240) While the Watch 7 is the latest wearable from Apple, the truth is, it’s only an incremental upgrade, with changes mostly coming to the screen. So if a saving of AU$240 is much more appealing to you, consider nabbing the Watch 6. Both the 40mm and 44mm watch sizes are discounted, but it’s only available in red.