New leak reveals almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy S20

We've seen plenty of leaked information around the Samsung Galaxy S20 (previously the Galaxy S11) this week, and to top it all off we now have what looks like (almost) full spec sheets for the S20, the S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra phones.

Courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice, the leaks don't leave many gaps, so look away now if you still want to be surprised when the phones launch on February 11 (assuming these specs are accurate, of course).

All three phones – or at least the 5G variants – use an AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and come with Android 10 on board. IP68 waterproofing and 128GB of storage is common across all three models too.

The S20, S0 Plus and S20 Ultra all come with an Exynos 990 chipset running the show as per this leaked spec sheet, though we're expecting the Snapdragon 865 to be the processor that Samsung uses in some parts of the world. RAM isn't mentioned here, but is expected to be 12GB and up.

Each phone uses a different display size – a 6.2-inch screen on the S20, a 6.7-inch screen on the S20 Plus, and a 6.9-inch screen on the S20 Ultra. The battery sizes vary too: 4,000mAh, 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh respectively.

Camera-wise, we've got a 64MP+12MP+12MP rear camera on the S20 with 3x optical zoom, the same spec on the S20 Plus with an additional time-of-flight depth sensor, and a 108MP+48MP+12MP rear camera on the S20 Ultra, with a ToF sensor and 10x optical zoom.

That matches some previous leaks but contradicts rumors that had suggested the S20 phones would top out with a 5x optical zoom. As with any unofficial leak, we won't know for certain if they're right until the phones are actually launched, and it's possible the non-5G models will vary somewhat.

The big day is February 11, when Samsung is going to be showing off the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra off to the world. TechRadar will be on the ground at the event of course, and we'll bring you all the news as it happens.