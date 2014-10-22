TechRadar's iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 reviews are now live

Apple's two new tablets, the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 have landed, following their reveal in Cupertino last week.

And our reviews for the two new iDevices are now live on the site, so you can get the full picture of what Apple's brought to the table this time around. We cover every aspect of each tablet in the reviews, giving you the most in-depth information on performance, key features, cameras and more.

Phones and Tablets Editor Gareth Beavis said the iPad Air 2 is "a brilliant tablet that has further raised the bar for the rest of the competition. If you're in two minds what to go for - this is your choice." Read more in the full iPad Air 2 review.

Meanwhile, the iPad mini 3 sees a much more incremental upgrade on its predecessor which, as Gareth Beavis says, makes it harder to recommend. Check out the full iPad mini 3 review for more.