Samsung video offers glimpse of Galaxy Tab 8.9

Samsung has released a video showing a tantalising glimpse at its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9.

The company has already announced that the tablet will be officially revealed at CTIA on 22 March, but we're yet to see a complete picture of it.

The video shows off a little more than the last static teaser – not much more though, with most images still centring on that 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sizabezel

We can see a sizable bezel on the front panel of the tablet, a faint calendar widget and that's about it, although we'd be surprised if it didn't launch with Android 3.0.

Of course, there's also a bunch of very enthusiastic and questionably-dressed people (who we're sure a real and not on Samsung's payroll) enthusing about their 'tab lives'.

Careful Samsung, you're beginning to sound a lot like a Windows 7 advert…

Via SamsungHub