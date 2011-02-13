Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 gets Vodafone exclusivity

Vodafone has announced that it has the exclusive rights to the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.l in the UK.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.l was unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2011 and is an update to previous Tab devices.

TechRadar has already got an in pictures with the device, prior to our Hand on: Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.l review, and are impressed with its specs sheet.

Picking up the Tab

This time around the Galaxy Tab 10.1 is sporting a 10.1-inch, 1,280×800-pixel display – hence the name.

There's a1GHz dual-core processor, 802.11n Wi-Fi, HSPA+ and Bluetooth 3.0 on board and it is also sporting Android 3.0.

You'll be glad to hear that is seems that Samsung hasn't actually done any customisation to Android 3.0, so we should see the OS come in its purest form.

There is also an 8MP rear-facing camera with and a 2MP front-facing camera for video calling.

When it comes to video the Tab will support MPEG4/H263/H264 and you will be able to play 1080p Full HD video on it a 30fps.

If you want to shoot video, then this will be done at 1080p Full HD video, 24fps.

Vodafone hasn't announced a UK release date for the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, but we are badgering them already to find out.