The LG G6 specs are unlikely to match the Samsung Galaxy S8

The LG G6 specs are going to make it a mighty powerful phone when it launches on February 26, but don't expect it to set new performance records.

This forthcoming Android Nougat smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, industry sources have confirmed to TechRadar.

That means it's running the same chip that launched with the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL last October, so it still has a speedy, VR-capable processor.

But this isn't the latest and greatest Snapdragon chip any more. That title belongs to the newer Snapdragon 835 chipset announced at the start of 2017.

The Snapdragon 835 chip is designed to handle superior virtual reality graphics, consume less power and charge more quickly.

Will Samsung scoop up the better specs?

There are a bunch of valid-sounding reasons why the LG G6 specs won't include a faster and more powerful mobile chipset.

Samsung may very well have scooped up all the Qualcomm 835 orders for its Samsung Galaxy S8 phone that's launching at a later date, reports Forbes.

This wouldn't be a total shock, as Samsung has partnered with Qualcomm to manufacture the 10nm Snapdragon chipset, so it may indeed get first dibs.

The HTC U Ultra, which launches in Europe in February and makes its way to the US in mid-March, boasts a Snapdragon 821, likely due to the same circumstances.

It could also be about timing, as the LG G6 is bound to ship prior to the Samsung Galaxy S8's rumored April reveal date. LG may be unwilling to wait.

Timing is everything

The good news is that the LG G6 is going with a speedy and reliable chipset, one that's able to handle Google Daydream View VR experiences right now.

That means LG G6 can safely bet on the 821 chip's performance and launch without waiting around until the Samsung Galaxy S8 release date.

It's the opposite of what happened with the troubled Snapdragon 810. LG hastily launched with that chip inside the LG G Flex 2, and ran into overheating issues.

Yes, not having top-of-the-line specs could hurt LG's bragging rights as soon as Samsung confidently debuts its 'worlds most powerful phone' two months later. But LG may have another advantage: launching the LG G6 at a cheaper price by dialing things back with a four-month old chip.

Clock speed doesn't mean as much to everyday consumers as price or a phone that works consistently under the finger – the success of the iPhone is testament to that, and using the older chipset means LG can define its phone before Samsung sucks up all the oxygen.

Heck, the LG G6 – coupled with a large, 5.7-inch display and dual-lens camera – could be what sways a few burnt Galaxy Note 7 users towards the LG camp.

Photo credit: The Verge